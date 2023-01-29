Labor market | There is still no breakthrough in the labor dispute in the technology industry

The industrial union’s three-day strike will begin on Wednesday, unless the parties reach an agreement before then.

Technology industry the employers and the Teollisuusliitto, which represents the employees, did not reach an agreement on a new collective agreement in Sunday’s mediation. The Office of the National Mediator says on Twitterthat the parties will continue mediation on Tuesday morning.

Last week, Teollisuusliitto rejected the national conciliator Anu Sajavaara settlement proposal in a labor dispute concerning employees of the technology industry. According to the industrial union, the settlement proposal did not sufficiently take into account the rise in prices with regard to the wage settlement. The employer side would have accepted the settlement proposal.

Teollisuusliitto has said that along with the negotiations, it is preparing to start work stoppages. Chairman of the Industrial Association Riku Aalto said on Friday that a production shutdown seems necessary to reach a solution.

CEO of employers in the technology industry Jarkko Ruohoniemi has said that the rejection of the reconciliation proposal shows that Teollisuusliitto’s view of the economic picture is far from reality.

“The level of wage increases in the settlement proposal was already alarmingly high from the point of view of both employment and competitiveness,” Ruohoniemi said in a press release on Friday.

50 workplaces would be affected by the strike, including the workplaces of the ABB corporation, the pharmaceutical company Orion’s factories and Outokumpu’s steel factory in Tornio. About 7,200 people work in the workplaces subject to the strike warning.

A solution to the labor dispute between the Finnish Industry Association and the employer organization Chemical Industry has also been sought in the past week under the leadership of the national conciliator.

