Labor market | There is no solution to the labor dispute in the packing industry on Sunday

The stevedores’ strike has silenced the ports and thus stopped a large part of Finland’s export and import of goods.

Congestion sector no solution was found in the mediation of the labor dispute on Sunday. The Kingdom Mediator’s office reports on the end of the day’s negotiations on Twitter.

“Unfortunately, the conditions for issuing a settlement proposal did not yet exist,” the update from the Office of the National Conciliator states.

The continuation of the negotiations has not yet been agreed upon.

Labor dispute the parties are the Automotive and Transport Workers’ Union AKT and the Port Operators representing the employers.

The stevedores’ strike has continued since Wednesday of last week. There is no set back limit, so the strike will continue until a solution is found.

