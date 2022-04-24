Labor market There is no agreement in the labor dispute of ICT officers, the strike will start on Monday

Jukka Ahtela, who mediates the labor dispute, said on Sunday that the differences between the two parties are too great for reconciliation.

Mediation The working conditions of ICT officers ended on a fruitless Sunday. The ICT strike begins on Monday.

The trade union Pro and the service sector employers Palta inform about it. Pro has announced the strike will begin on Monday morning and end on May 8th.

According to Pro, the main cause of the labor dispute is a dispute over the salary settlement.

“Pro’s effort has been to find a solution to the labor dispute, and in that spirit, we made a new proposal for a collective bargaining solution based on the settlement proposal that was rejected in the mediation on Wednesday. However, the employers did not show the same flexibility, so the mediation ended in failure, ”said Pro’s chairman Jorma Malinen says in a press release.

Palta again condemns the strike in its bulletin.

“Industrial struggle in a situation where security, work and everyday life require uninterrupted use of telecommunications and smooth connections shows Prolta’s poor judgment and irresponsibility,” Palta’s Vice President, Labor Market Go to the Extremes says.

According to Palta, the Pro was dismissed earlier this week by a mediator Jukka Ahtelan which the Palta would have been prepared to accept.

Mediator in a labor dispute Jukka Ahtela on Sunday, a messaging service on Twitter said the differences between the two sides were too great to allow a settlement proposal.