Monday, May 29, 2023
Labor market | There is no agreement in the labor dispute in the private social service sector, new strikes are threatening

May 29, 2023
Labor market | There is no agreement in the labor dispute in the private social service sector, new strikes are threatening

New strikes threaten to start in certain kindergartens, child protection and serviced housing facilities on Wednesday and Thursday.

Private An agreement was not reached in the labor dispute in the social services sector as of Monday.

The office of the national mediator said in the evening in his tweetthat the parties will continue to seek an agreement with each other on Tuesday.

If no agreement is reached, new strikes threaten to start in certain kindergartens, child protection and serviced housing facilities on Wednesday and Thursday.

The strike would affect several different companies and their locations.

Labor dispute the focus has been on the differing opinions of the trade unions and the employer side on wage increases.

Last week, the strike in the private social service industry affected some private daycare centers and units of enhanced 24-hour service housing. At that time, for example, all Pilke kindergartens were closed during the strike.

