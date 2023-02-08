Labor market | The threat of a strike by white-collar workers in the chemical industry recedes, a new collective agreement was approved

Salaries will be increased from the beginning of September with a general increase of 2.2 percent. Next year, salaries will be increased with a general increase of 3.1 percent and a company-specific installment of 0.4 percent.

Chemical industry the new collective agreement for white-collar workers has been approved and the threat of a strike is receding. The trade union Pro, which represents the employees, and the Chemical Industry, which represents the employers, announced the matter on Wednesday.

The parties reached a negotiation result on the matter on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, their administrations approved the agreement.

Chemical industry salaries will be increased from the beginning of September with a general increase of 2.2 percent.

Next year, salaries will be increased with a general increase of 3.1 percent and a company-specific installment of 0.4 percent. Shift allowances and annual service allowances will be increased by 3.5 percent.

In addition, white-collar workers in the chemical industry are paid a lump sum of 800 euros, as well as employees. The lump sum is paid in two parts, so that 400 euros are paid in March and another 400 euros in June.

About 9,000 employees are covered by the agreement.

Pro had announced the threat of a three-day strike to ten companies in the chemical industry from the 13th to the 15th. February.