Labor market The technology industry estimates that it will need 130,000 new workers in ten years: work-leading migration must be promoted rapidly

There is a great need for manpower, as the member organizations of the advocacy organization currently have 317,000 employees.

Advocacy organization The technology industry estimates that it will need 130,000 new employees in ten years.

“If we want to ensure economic growth, welfare services and living standards, our only chance is to facilitate labor migration in many different ways – and quickly,” says the Executive Vice President. Minna Helle in the bulletin.

The technology industry employs 317,000 people, so the need for 130,000 new employees is high. If it does not materialize, the sustainable economic growth made possible by the renewal of Finnish industry will not materialize, according to the organization.

According to the survey, the most important areas of expertise for which employees will be needed in the coming years are the ability to learn continuously, digitalisation, low carbon, circular economy, customer orientation and management.

According to a survey by the technology industry, 87 percent of companies are interested in hiring international experts over four years. 95 per cent of respondents consider hiring international experts in metal processing and information technology.

According to the study, half of the wage needs in the technology industry are explained by the growth of the industry estimated by companies and half by retirement compensation.

In the process better skills in the workplace have increased in recent years: as many as 60% of those employed in the technology industry must already have a university degree or equivalent.

“The education system does not meet such a great need at the moment, so we need several different solutions to overcome the challenge. The increase in starting points for higher education is a good start, but the resources and quality of education also need to be improved. We have to make sure that we graduate from schools and that our international students stay in Finland, ”says the director. Leena Pöntynen in the bulletin.

According to the Technology Industry, labor shortages can be solved in part by partnerships between companies, educational institutions and labor administration and by lifelong learning services.

In addition to making work-related immigration permit processes more flexible, workers and their families must be attracted to Finland and their new hometowns better than at present.

“Immigrants and their families need to feel welcome members of the community. The skills needs assessment highlights the skills needs related to community and diversity, as more and more people work in a multicultural work community. Now we need to take the right action, because more diversity is needed in the workplace [eli monimuotoisuutta], ”Says Executive Vice President Helle.