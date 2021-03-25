Labor market The technology industry announced that it would partially withdraw from general employment contracts, the Confederation of Finnish Industry anticipates at least a busy end to the labor market

“It is difficult to outline what is being sought here now, unless the abandonment of universally binding agreements,” says Riku Aalto, President of the Confederation of Finnish Industry.

Technology industry Thursday’s announcement of its change in strategy, ie exit from the nationwide agreement, surprised its major contract partner, the Confederation of Finnish Industry.

President of the Union Riku Aalto states that the labor market autumn and the end of the year will be at least cluttered when the current contracts expire at the end of November.

Aalto reminds how the national collective agreement for the export industry has already had extensive opportunities for local agreement, which has also been emphasized by the employer side.

The former Agreements on local agreement between the Metal Association and the Technology Industry have been a model and goal for several other areas.

“It is difficult to outline what is being sought here now unless the abandonment of universally binding agreements. I don’t think that nationwide universally binding agreements will last, but they will disappear, ”Aalto believes.

“The hosts in the field apparently think that by dividing their own gang into goats and sheep, they will at the same time be able to dictate the fate of universal binding,” Aalto estimates.

Underlying the suspicion is uncertainty as to how many of the 1,600 member companies in the Technology Industry will eventually join the new employers ’association, which will begin operations in August.

“Although The technology industry now says companies have plenty of time to weigh in on joining, so in August, the current agreement is only valid for four months. At that time, those companies that are not related to it would have a full job to achieve company-specific agreements, ”Aalto estimates.

“At least there will be a lot of hurry,” Aalto anticipates the mood of autumn.

Aalto also reminds that even if a company can decide for itself which agreement it will comply with, the will of the employees should also be taken into account: “Collective agreements do not come by asking but by demand.”

Wave believes that company-specific agreements stiffen the labor market, as they are governed by precise provisions on what can and cannot be agreed: “Unless the employer is then expected to legislate more specifically on local agreements.”

According to Aalto, it is still difficult to predict in more detail what will happen in the labor market from the end of the year and beyond.

“The employers’ association is now taking a step into the dark, where the effects of the decision can only be guessed at. At the same time, of course, it also takes responsibility for the consequences. For example, it is worth remembering that in company-specific agreements, agreeing on peace of mind also remains in the workplace. Does this, among other things, bring the same predictability that the current system has brought, is left to conjecture? ” Aalto asks in the afternoon’s press release.

“I’m not going to take a threat, but it looks like the employer now wants to make the job market extremely rigid. Or would this be a soft stepping stone wrapped in a beautiful robe, followed by a purely company-specific agreement? ” Aalto is considering and still digesting the Technology Industry announcement, of which he was informed on Thursday at about 10 o’clock.

At its meeting on Friday, the Board of the Confederation of Finnish Industry will discuss the new strategy for the technology industry in more detail.