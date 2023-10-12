Labor market | The strike working group concluded its work in disagreement – the laws are wanted to enter into force in July

Both wage earners’ and employers’ organizations are submitting differing opinions to the report of the working group that dealt with the labor peace legislation.

The government appointed working group that dealt with the labor peace legislation has completed its work.

The working group proposes limiting political strikes to 24 hours, prohibiting disproportionate sympathy strikes, and increasing fines for illegal strikes. In addition, the employee could be fined 200 euros in the future, if he continued the industrial action already deemed illegal by the court.

HS told about the content of the show earlier. The draft presentation can still change based on feedback.

“The goal is for the parliament to process this proposal during the spring session so that the new legislation will enter into force in July”, chairman of the working group Timo Jaatinen said at a press conference on Thursday.

Jaatinen is the Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (kok) State Secretary.

Act is already lined up Petteri Orpon (kok) in the government program. As a rule, they are implemented according to the original plans.

Jaatinen pointed out on Thursday that with regard to compassionate industrial action, the legislation would make a difference in the future depending on whether there is industrial peace in the field, i.e. whether there is a valid collective agreement between the parties.

The possibilities to limit support strikes, for example, are smaller in a situation where labor peace does not prevail.

“This creates an incentive to sign a collective agreement,” Jaatinen said.

In a three-legged one both employee and employer organizations were represented in the working group.

The wage earners’ central organizations submitted a joint dissenting opinion to the working group’s report.

“The views of the wage earners have not been taken into account much in the content of the report. Instead, the views of the employer side have been taken into account with a sensitive ear and the political guidance has also been strong”, the organizations criticized in their press release.

State Secretary Jaatinen said on Thursday that business organizations will also leave differing opinions on the report.

For example, the Confederation of Business and Industry (EK) would like to limit the duration of political labor disputes even more than the proposal. In addition, EK considers that the threshold for disproportionate compassionate labor remains too high.