Labor market | The stevedores’ labor dispute is being sought for an agreement again on Wednesday – the port strike has lasted almost two weeks

Helsinki

Congestion industry mediation of the labor dispute will continue on Wednesday afternoon, says the national mediator Anu Sajavaara on Twitter.

The strike in the ports by the trade union AKT, which represents stevedores, has continued for almost two weeks. No final limit has been announced for the strike, so it will continue for the time being.

The labor dispute of the squatters was mediated last time on Sunday. Office of the Kingdom Conciliator tweeted late on Sunday evening that the conditions for issuing a settlement proposal were not yet there.