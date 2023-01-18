Labor market | The state’s labor market negotiations will continue in February

The state’s general contracting organizations have terminated the state’s official and collective agreements to expire on February 28.

State labor market negotiations will continue in February, the State Labor Market Institute said on Wednesday. The state’s general contracting organizations have terminated the state’s official and collective agreements to expire on February 28.

“So we are now starting a normal round of negotiations on the entire employment and collective agreement. The round begins with the negotiation parties exchanging the so-called text goals regarding the terms of employment. Negotiations regarding the wage settlement and its level are relevant only in the final phase of the negotiations,” says the head of negotiations Sari Ojanen In a release from the State Labor Market Institute.

The State Labor Market Authority is negotiating an agreement with the main bargaining organizations representing state personnel Juko, the Union of Trade Unions Pro and the Union of Public and Welfare Sectors JHL on the terms of official and collective agreements.

More than 80,000 people work in the state.