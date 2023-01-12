Friday, January 13, 2023
Labor market | The state employer aims to resume wage negotiations later this month

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 12, 2023
in World Europe
Unions representing state employees reported the breakdown of negotiations on Wednesday.

State the negotiations on salary increases for the employees are scheduled to continue later this month, the State Labor Market Institute, which represents the state employer, said on Thursday.

“The labor market situation is very hectic right now in many fields. The state employer will continue negotiations later this month and strive for new contracts before the current contracts expire at the end of February,” said Sari Ojanen, head of negotiations at the State Labor Market Institute, in a press release.

“The state employer emphasizes moderate salary increases in its negotiation goals. Of course, we take into account in our calculations the weakening purchasing power of government personnel as the cost of living rises.”

Negotiations has visited with Juko, which represents government employees, Ammattiliitto Pro and the Union of Public and Welfare Sectors JHL.

Juko told about the breakdown of the negotiations on Wednesday. It is a total of 78,000 people’s salary increases this year.

