Friday, January 27, 2023
Labor market | The settlement proposal given to the labor dispute between the Finnish Confederation of Industry and the Employers of the Technology Industry

January 26, 2023
The Office of the National Mediator says on Twitter that it has issued a settlement proposal in the labor dispute between the parties.

Kingdom Conciliator has issued a settlement proposal in a labor dispute concerning employees of the technology industry, in which the parties are the Confederation of Finnish Industries and the Employers of the Technology Industry.

The Office of the National Mediator reports on the matter on Twitter. The parties will give their answers on Friday at nine in the morning.

