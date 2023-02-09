Thursday, February 9, 2023
Labor market | The result of the negotiation on salary solutions for employees in the technology industry

February 9, 2023
The parties will state their position on the negotiation result on Friday.

Technology industry the employers and Ammattiliitto Pro have reached a negotiation result regarding salary solutions for white-collar workers in the technology industry and white-collar workers in the engineering and consulting industry.

The negotiation results were born on Thursday evening by the mediator Jukka Ahtela in the negotiations conducted by the management. The parties still have to accept the result, and they will state their position on the matter on Friday during the day, according to the Technology Industry employers’ bulletin.

If the parties accept the solution reached for the white-collar workers, Pro’s ongoing strike and overtime ban will end and the threatened third strike will also be cancelled.

Accepting the solution for the design and consulting industry ends Pro’s ban on overtime for this industry.

Taking into account the general obligation, approximately 22,000 white-collar workers are covered by the contract for white-collar workers in the technology industry. In total, approximately 6,000 employees work in the planning and consulting sector.

