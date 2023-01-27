Labor market | The parties to the labor dispute in the technology industry are responding to a settlement proposal today – a strike is threatening next week

The salary solution in the technology industry is expected to be a trend setter for other sectors as well.

Technology industry the parties to the labor dispute will today give their answers to the settlement proposal submitted by the national mediator on Thursday. Teollisuusliitto and the Technology Industry employers leave their answers at nine in the morning at the national conciliator’s office on Helsingin Boulevard.

The technology industry’s collective agreement expired at the end of November. Chairman of the Industrial Association Riku Aalto has said that the disagreements between the parties are related to the salary settlement. In Aalto’s opinion, the employer side does not take into account how inflation has weakened the purchasing power of wage earners.

Teollisuusliitto has speeded up the negotiations with strike warnings, which it has left to the Chemical Industry in addition to the employers of the Technology Industry.

Tuesday Teollisuusliitto issued a strike warning that concerns 112 workplaces in the technology and chemical industry. About 11,400 employees work at the locations subject to the strike warning, and the time of the strikes would be between the 8th and 10th. February.

Last week, the Confederation of Finnish Industries left a strike warning about work stoppages that would take place between 1 and 3. February. Approximately 7,200 employees work in the locations targeted by them.

The prolongation of negotiations in the technology industry has also been reflected in several wage negotiations in other sectors. The labor market does not expect solutions regarding wage increases in other sectors until an agreement is reached on the new working conditions of the technology industry.