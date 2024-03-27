Labor market | The number of public sector employees grew to a record high

Based on Statistics Finland's labor force survey, more people have been employed during the year, especially in the care and teaching sectors.

In public the sector now has a record number of employees, according to Statistics Finland's labor force survey.

In February, 705,000 people worked in the state, municipalities and welfare regions. The number has never been so large during the comparable measurement history that started in 2009.

Chief Actuary Pertti Taskinen Statistics Finland reports that the public sector has had more than 700,000 employees in the early 1990s. The statistics from that time are not completely comparable.

The last one during the year, the number of employees in the sector has increased by more than ten percent.

In part, it may be a coincidence. The labor force survey is a sample survey with uncertainties. The figures for individual months can vary greatly.

The number of employees in the public sector has still been higher than usual for months.

The increase is explained by the increase in the number of employees in municipalities and welfare regions. More employed people seem to have come primarily to the care and teaching sector.

Municipality- and welfare area employers chief economist of KT Juho Ruskoaho states that the long upward trend of the 21st century is partly explained by the aging of the population and the increase in the need for care.

According to Statistics Finland's statistics, since the 1990s the number of employees in the state has decreased, while the number of employees in municipalities – and now welfare regions – has increased.

However, KT does not have any information on the reason for the increase in the number of employees in the figures of the labor force survey in recent months.

“Could it be that the welfare regions have invested in their own production because hired labor and purchasing services are currently so expensive? This is speculation, so I don't dare to draw conclusions based on these statistics yet,” says Ruskoaho.

Private on the other hand, the number of employees in the sector has decreased over the past year.

The government aims to improve employment, especially in the private sector, primarily by cutting social benefits, the purpose of which is to improve work incentives.