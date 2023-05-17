Labor market | The number of open jobs dwindled

There were 80,800 open jobs in the first quarter of this year, compared to 91,600 a year earlier.

Open the number of jobs has decreased compared to a year ago, says Statistics Finland.

In the Helsinki and Uusimaa area, the number of jobs decreased somewhat in the first quarter. On the other hand, vacancies in other parts of Southern Finland decreased significantly, i.e. by around 6,000 vacancies.

In Northern and Eastern Finland, as well as in Western Finland, the number of open jobs decreased somewhat or remained almost unchanged.

Temporary and the share of part-time vacancies in all vacancies increased compared to a year ago. A quarter of all open jobs are part-time and 44 percent are fixed-term.

The groups are not mutually exclusive.

The number of part-time and fixed-term vacancies also increased numerically.

The number of open jobs decreased significantly in the construction industries and in the trade, transport and storage, and accommodation and catering industry group.

On the other hand, the number of vacancies increased in the industry group of administration, education and health and social services.