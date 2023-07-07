Labor market | The new government is already promoting strike restrictions and local bargaining

The new government wants to submit its first labor market reforms to parliament in the fall.

Government has started promoting labor market reforms.

At the beginning of this week, the Minister of Labor Arto Satonen (kok) appointed working groups that deal with labor peace issues and local agreements.

The groups met for the first time on Wednesday and have a busy schedule. The task force dealing with industrial disputes is supposed to complete its work in about three months, by mid-October. The group on promoting local agreement can work until the end of January.

Both working groups are headed by State Secretary Satonen Timo Jaatinen. Jaatinen justifies setting up the groups already in mid-summer with the ambitious timetables of the reforms.

He believes that strict schedules will hold. The goals are clearly recorded in the government program, and the Ministry of Labor and Economy has transferred preparation resources to the projects, explains Jaatinen.

“The whole process is designed so that the schedule is kept,” he says.

Group work is based on the records of the recent government program.

In accordance with them, the government intends, among other things, to limit support strikes so that their effects only affect the parties to the labor dispute. In addition, the fees for the declared illegal industrial action are being increased.

These changes to the law are supposed to be submitted to the parliament at the end of the year.

The legislative amendments promoting local agreements would be considered by the parliament in the first half of next year.

Law drafting is done in a tripartite manner, i.e. the central organizations of employees and employers participate in it in addition to the state.

Both wage earners and employers have four representatives in both groups. However, the government is not waiting for a consensus between the parties.

“The government bears the responsibility”, the prime minister Petteri Orpo (kok) answered a question on the matter last month.