Labor market | The negotiations are bubbling behind the scenes: Government employees received a wage offer tougher than industry in December – then the employer’s message changed

At the turn of the year, government employees were even offered a salary increase of more than four percent. The state labor market institution does not comment on the details of the negotiations to HS.

State around the turn of the year, employees were offered a salary increase of more than four percent for 2023, several labor market sources tell HS.

The trade unions and the State Labor Market Institute negotiated the state labor and service collective agreement on this year’s wage increases in December-January. An agreement was not reached during the negotiations, so the unions terminated the contract until the end of February.

Now, the negotiation table no longer deals only with the current year’s salary settlement, but with all matters included in the contract. According to sources, the employer’s salary offer has also become lower, when a so-called “general line” has emerged on the labor market.

More than 80,000 people work in the state, most of them in te offices, the defense forces and the police.

Read more: The number of state employees has increased by thousands in recent years: “It’s not planned”

of HS according to sources, between December and January, the State Labor Market Authority would have made several offers to wage earners, which included a salary increase of more than four percent and a one-time compensation to be paid to employees. The cost impact of the solution would have been more than five percent in total.

This is more than, for example, in the collective agreement of the technology industry, which is considered, especially on the employer’s side, to determine the general line of the salary round, i.e. the salary increase level.

Employers in the private sector coordinate the negotiations and consider that the general line should not be crossed.

Teollisuusliitto and the Technology Industry Employers agreed a little over a week ago that salaries in the sector will be increased this year by a general increase of 3.5 percent, in addition to which a one-time compensation of 400 euros will be paid in the March salary. The parties consider the cost impact of the entire package to be 4.5 percent.

Read more: The industrial union accepted the wage settlement, the strikes are cancelled

Negotiation information from the government’s table were also carried over to the unfinished negotiations between the employers of the Technology Industry and the Finnish Confederation of Industry in January.

According to several sources, the negotiating parties in the industry would have been in contact with the State Labor Market Institute when they heard about the increase percentages discussed at the government table – and especially that they were higher than the corresponding ones in the industry.

Now, the negotiations have no longer offered such high increases, which irritates public sector employee unions. They are not committed to the idea that the increase in the technology industry would determine the increases in other sectors.

State the labor market institution is an entity under the Ministry of Finance, which is responsible for negotiating state collective agreements.

Negotiator Sari Ojanen states to HS via e-mail that they do not make public matters related to the negotiations, such as possible increase percentages that were discussed in the discussions.

“[Valtion työmarkkinalaitos] has not made offers for salary increases after December 21, 2022,” he writes, however.

HS also asked Ojase whether the negotiators from other fields had been in contact with the State Labor Market Institute during January-February and/or tried to influence the state’s wage settlement.

“Labor market activities include keeping in touch with colleagues in the field, both from the wage earner’s and the employer’s side. We make our own decisions independently in accordance with the management system of the Ministry of Finance”, he answered.