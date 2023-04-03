Labor market | The negotiation result for tourism and the restaurant industry – the unions’ administrations will discuss on Monday

The unions will give answers to the negotiation result by 2 p.m. on Monday.

Tourism-the collective bargaining agreements concerning the restaurant and leisure service industry resulted in a negotiation result on Sunday.

The service trade union Pam and the employer’s association Tourism and restaurant services (Mara) reached an agreement on the matter in their negotiations, Mara announced on sunday evening.

The result of the negotiations still has to be approved by the administration of both unions. The unions will give answers to the negotiation result by 2 p.m. on Monday.

The agreement covers 75,000 employees and 10,000 managers.

Pam and Mara stated in February that the views on the size of the wage increases were too far apart to have been able to agree on working conditions at that stage. Pam terminated the industry’s collective agreements until March 31.

Pam and Mara began negotiations on wages and other working conditions on March 3.