Labor market | The Minister of Labor extended a hand to wage earner organizations – the head of SAK does not expect strange results from the seminar

Minister of Labor Arto Satonen (kok) has invited the labor market organizations to a joint seminar in November. According to the chairman of SAK, the organizations do not yet have more detailed information about the content of the seminar.

Finland the chairman of the central trade union organization SAK Jarkko Eloranta do not expect hard results from the joint seminar of the social partners and the government in November.

Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (kok) invited the labor market partners to a seminar at the beginning of September, where they will still consider the salary model registration of the government program.

According to its program, the government aims to change the law so that the national conciliator or the conciliation board cannot exceed the so-called general wage increase line in their proposals.

The seminar can be seen as a hand out to organizations. Previously, the government did not intend to negotiate with them about the implementation of the government program registration.

“In Sweden, the matter has been resolved by an agreement between the labor market parties and the guidelines for the work of the national conciliator. The matter can therefore be pursued contractually or legally. I have convened an extensive labor market seminar in November, where the Finnish salary model will be outlined and a solution will be sought through negotiations. Hopefully that path will produce results. If it is not produced, then we will proceed according to the government program”, Satonen wrote in his blog.

of SAK Eloranta told reporters on Tuesday that the invitation to the seminar has come to the attention of the unions through newspaper articles.

“We have not received any other information about the content from the direction of the Minister of Labour,” Eloranta said.

The head of the central organization estimates that if results were wanted from the seminar, the government would have to put the other planned labor market reforms on hold.

At the moment Petteri Orpon (kok) the government is preparing changes to the legislation regarding local agreements and industrial peace, i.e. strikes, in tripartite working groups.

“From our point of view, it is not credible that one key piece, i.e. this salary model, will be removed from there, but at the same time other things will be moved forward quickly. We should look at the whole here,” Eloranta said.

“There should also be certainty that employers and the government are ready for compromises.”

Government program the recording has rubbed off on the trade unions.

For example, the chairman of the OAJ, the trade association for the teaching profession Katarina Murto estimate on Mondaythat registration does not promote wage equality and could at worst lead to a more serious labor shortage in “critical sectors”.

Emeritus professor of labor law consulted by the government as one of its experts Seppo Koskinen tells HS that the recording would limit the national mediator’s freedom of action.

“Now the mediator has been allowed to take the so-called general line into account, but he has not been forced to stick to it. This has been the case for decades. For example, international agreements are based on the fact that in this kind of arbitration procedure the solution should not be predetermined. With such a law, it would be at least partially predetermined”, Koskinen estimates.

Koskinen also points out that the recording could lead to problems from the point of view of pay equality.

Kingdom Conciliator Anu Sajavaara kept the post fresh For HS as “special”.