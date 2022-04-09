Saturday, April 9, 2022
Labor market The mediation of UPM’s paperwork dispute was suspended, and an agreement is being sought in other operations

April 9, 2022
in World Europe
The Office of the National Conciliator said that an immediate resumption of conciliation was not appropriate because, despite their convergence, the positions of the parties were still quite far apart.

Forestry company The mediation of a labor dispute between UPM and the Paper Association regarding the company’s graphic paper business has been suspended.

Office of the National Mediator said on Saturdaythe immediate resumption of conciliation is not appropriate as the parties’ positions, despite their convergence, are still quite far apart.

According to the mediator, Paperiliitto and UPM are working to settle labor disputes in the company’s four other business areas. According to UPM, the Paper Association would also have deviated from its previous position that agreements concerning the entire company should be settled at once.

