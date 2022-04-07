Labor market The mediation of the strike is now frozen – the strikes threaten to spread to schools, among other places, after Easter

The parties to the municipal labor dispute met on Thursday, but mediation did not proceed. According to HS, the minister of labor is likely to set up a conciliation commission on Friday to resolve the strike, which threatens to expand further.

Strikes suma threatens to expand after the main, when in addition to caregivers, other municipal employees, such as teachers, social workers and babysitters, are going on a week-long strike on 19 April.

At the moment, no one is looking for relief for the spring break through negotiations or mediation.

National Mediator Vuokko Piekkala said on Thursday that it had submitted to the Ministry of Employment and the Economy that the ministry would appoint about ten people Conciliation Board to resolve the municipal labor dispute over refugees and other working conditions.

The conciliation board is used in particularly difficult working conditions disputes.

HS: n according to the Minister of Labor Tuula Haatainen (sd) appoint the Board as soon as possible, possibly on Friday.

The negotiating parties were still meeting in the mediator’s office on Thursday, but the mediation did not proceed.

According to Piekkala, there were no preconditions for a new conciliation proposal because the views of the parties are still so far apart.

Employee representatives Juko, JHL, Jyty, Tehy and Super dismissed the mediator conciliation proposal last week, when the employers of the Municipal and Welfare Areas would have been eligible for the RK.

In addition to normal pay rises, wage earner organizations have called for multi-year pay programs to lift low-paid people out of the pay gap.

Municipal sector a labor dispute over the working conditions of some 425,000 employees has already spawned a two-week strike by 25,000 carers, threatening to expand to 13 hospital districts on 15 April. At that time, 40,000 nurses would already be involved.

This strike cannot be postponed as it has already been postponed once.

Other employees in the municipal sector have had and are currently working for two days point strikeswhich have already closed kindergartens and schools and made health care more difficult.

The locations of the work stoppages are Rovaniemi, Jyväskylä, Oulu, Turku and Tampere.

There have also already been bans on overtime and shift work.

The metropolitan area ie employees from Espoo, Helsinki, Kauniainen and Vantaa are on the move extensive strike for a week after Easter, that is, on April 19, unless an agreement is reached before then.

There would be about 31,000 workers in this strike. According to the Education Association (OAJ), the strike warning applies to 11,400 teachers.

At least in theory, it is still possible to postpone the industrial struggle in the Helsinki metropolitan area. Piekkala has not yet decided whether to submit the transfer to the Ministry of Employment and the Economy, which will make the actual transfer decision.

In the past, transfer decisions for strikes have been made this spring only because of student writings.

The transfer must be decided and announced three days before the start of the strike.

Also for private education a strike warning has been issued and the strike would begin on 19 April.

Correction 7.4. at 19.52: The story incorrectly said KT for employers in the municipal and welfare sectors, when it really is KT for employers in the municipal and welfare areas.

