Labor market The line between staff and senior staff is “very shaky”

In the technology industry, senior employees bowed to a wage agreement, but employees, along with employees, have issued a strike warning to their employer, which has begun to be mediated.

4.1. 18:22 | Updated 4.1. 21:39

Sunday night positive news about the collective agreement senior executives in the technology industry immediately raised suspicions: whether the solution is valid as a model as well workers in the sector let alone other areas?

At the same time, the agreement raised the question of why it is not suitable for “ordinary” employees in the technology industry, ie non-senior employees. After all, both groups represent so-called white-collar workers.

The solution for the night between Saturday and Sunday arose between Technology Industry Employers and Senior Employees YTN for industry, the design and consulting industry, and the IT services industry. The agreement in the field of information technology services was also approved by Tietoala ry.

Alan the officers, on the other hand, are on a common strike front with the Dunnars.

Strike warning from the Confederation of Finnish Industries representing the employees and STTK from the trade union representing employees began to reconcile national mediator Vuokko Piekkalan chaired Tuesday.

Already on Tuesday evening, the result of negotiations between the Confederation of Finnish Industry and the employers of the Technology Industry was achieved.

Mediation with Pro’s staff will begin on Wednesday.

The contract cluster, which was born on Sunday, was praised as “nationally significant” by, for example, the Association of Engineers of Aqala, of which about 35,000 members work in these contract areas.

A total of at least 100,000 people were reported to be covered by the three agreements, of which about 80,000 are members of the new Technology Industry Employers’ Association.

In addition to engineers and graduate engineers, there are also, for example, economists, tradenomists and lawyers. All these associations in Aqala are represented in the negotiations by the YTN.

Association of Engineers chairman Samu Salo acknowledges that, in practice, it is sometimes difficult to draw the line in the way people organize and contract. Some of the members of the Finnish Association of Engineers are also covered by the agreements of the trade union Pro because of their duties.

“There is a very volatile line between clerks and senior clerks. The boundary is usually drawn by the management of the workplace according to the work tasks, ”says Salo.

However, the starting point is the scope of the agreement, which in the case of YTN means experts, senior and middle management, and senior management.

According to Salo, the scope of the pro applies not only to experts but also to work management and team leaders.

“Even before the Finnish Association of Engineers, I clearly did the job of a senior employee, but there was no YTN test in my workplace. [työehtosopimusta]”Salo says.

It is difficult to conceive of the whole, as those covered by YTN’s agreements themselves agree on the monthly salary they will go to work, but the increases and a number of other conditions almost always come from the collective agreements in the sector.

According to Salo, employers in some sectors have threatened to transfer employees to a contract for senior employees if the employee contract is under threat of strike. It “can make you afraid” of organization or industrial action.

With the Association of Engineers there are also a few thousand members in the forest industry, which has now completely renounced nationwide collective agreements.

In the forest industry, no actual collective agreements have traditionally been made for senior employees. However, there has sometimes been a so-called wage protocol that has defined a general line for wage increases.

UPM’s labor market director, who previously worked for Metsäteollisuus ry Jyrki Hollmén says there has been no pressure on senior officials to enter into collective agreements.

“YTN’s wage statistics show that it is in the forest industry that senior employees are the best paid in the industry, ”says Hollmén.

In February, the forestry company UPM announced that it would also renounce collective agreements for employees and arrange their working conditions in the same way as for senior employees.

However, the Trade Union Pro, which is currently on strike at UPM’s mills, is still working to get a contract for its employees.

According to Hollmén, the majority of white-collar workers have come to work despite the strike.

Hollmén denies that UPM’s label paper manufacturer at the Raflatac mill in Tampere the employer would have, by its own decision, transferred about 50 staff members to senior staff.

“The officers themselves had requested the transfer,” Hollmén says.