Labor market | The labor dispute in the real estate service industry still could not be agreed upon

The service industry trade union (Pam) has given the industry two strike warnings.

10.3. 21:02

Real estate service industry the labor dispute was still not resolved on Friday, the office of the national mediator told on Twitter.

According to the office, the labor dispute was mediated on Friday in good spirits and negotiations will continue on Monday.

The service industry union (Pam) and Kiinteistötyentanjat have been negotiating a new collective agreement in the field since January. The industry’s previous collective agreement ended at the end of February.

Pam has given the industry two strike warning. If no agreement is reached, the first strike would take place on the 16th-18th. March. The strike would affect around 2,500 cleaners and property managers.

The second strike would be on the 23rd-24th. March. At that time, around 25,000 cleaners and property managers would already be on strike. The strike would affect a total of 16 companies in the sector.