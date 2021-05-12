Labor market The interest rate crisis and wage agreements calmed the labor market last year – fewer working days lost in fighting, but a turnaround may lie ahead

The union leaders have anticipated a difficult round of union next fall and have also hesitated to seek justice by force.

Coronavirus crisis contributed to reassuring last year’s labor market, which lost significantly fewer working days than in the previous year due to strikes and other industrial action. There were also fewer participants. A turnaround may lie ahead next autumn, when negotiations on new, mostly two-year collective agreements will begin.

The rupture of peace at work has already been anticipated by several trade union leaders after the Forest Industry and, to some extent, the Technology Industry announced that they were withdrawing from national collective agreements.

According to Statistics Finland, there were 108 industrial disputes in Finland last year, including in the previous year there were more than a hundred. Although the number of strikes, strike threats and other industrial action remained more or less unchanged, there were only about a tenth of participants and only half of the days lost compared to 2019.

There were 19,000 participants in last year’s industrial action, compared to 160,000 in 2019.

176,000 working days were lost last year, compared to 400,000 in the previous year.

About half of the industrial action was carried out in industry.

94 percent of the industrial action lasted in its first quarter last year. However, for the last quarter, there were some of them. There were 23 threats of fighting.

The employer implemented two lockouts and threatened one more.

Of the year The higher figures in 2019 were largely explained by the struggles over wage increases and other working conditions, such as working hours, as new collective agreements were negotiated at that time.

Especially in the export industry, so-called kiky classes were hotly debated. Prime minister Juha Sipilän The (mid) season competitiveness agreement in 2016 extended working hours in most sectors to 24 hours a year without pay. The employer would still have liked to continue these extensions without compensation, but the employee side opposed it.

Last In addition to the labor market agreement, the labor market was calmed by the coronavirus pandemic, especially after the beginning of the year.

The so-called main openers of the new agreements were the Technology Industry, which represents large export companies in the industry, and the Federation of Finnish Industries on the employees’ side. At the beginning of January, they approved a new collective agreement in the sector for about 93,000 employees.

At the beginning of March, the new contracts already affected more than half a million employees, although extensive industrial action was still taking place in the forest industry, for example. The strike by sawmills and other mechanical forest industries lasted for weeks.

Negotiations also suffered badly in the municipal sector, but eventually there as well an agreement was reached in late May.

However, the signatures were also preceded by dispute between employees’ organizations a draft agreement of the National Conciliator, which would have been valid, for example, for teachers but not for carers.

Nursing organizations in particular were well prepared to demand substantial increases in wages considered low in the female-dominated sector, albeit through industrial action, but the corona epidemic messed up plans.

About half of last year’s industrial action was related to collective agreements. There was also some protest against possible population cuts. The application of the collective agreement in this area was the subject of so-called border disputes.

The most spectacular of the border disputes was already in 2019 and concerned the transfer of the collective agreement of Posti’s parcel sorters. A more recent example is the persistent conflict between Kotidata, an IT sales and service company and the Trade Union Pro, that lasted almost a year.

The labor dispute is based on a disagreement over a suitable agreement. The company applies the trade agreement, but the Trade Union Pro has preferred the ICT agreement.

From Pro’s perspective, it’s about “collective shopping,” employers ’organizations see Pro’s labor struggle as“ labor market disruption ”.

Minister of Labor Tuula Haatainen (sd) is indeed set the working group to consider, how border disputes could be resolved or prevented altogether.

General Counsel Markus Äimälä The Confederation of Finnish Industries (EK) acknowledges that the current situation in border disputes concerning the application of agreements is legally confusing and needs to be clarified, although the agreement is determined by the association to which the employer is organized.

The problem arises from the fact that the duty of peace does not apply to individual employees, but to the union or trade union department. Admittedly, some of Pro’s strikes in Kotidata have been illegal insofar as they have not been announced in advance.

For a long time, the EK has been calling for the cessation of peace legislation so that illegal strikes would have harsher sanctions than they do now.

Strikes held during the term of a collective agreement against the collective agreement are illegal.

About a third of last year’s industrial action was declared illegal.

“A cannon is also fired at a fly when a minor basic dispute gives rise to disproportionate support strikes. They should be limited, as should political strikes, ”Äimälä insists.

Political strikes were seen especially in 2018, when markets demonstrated against government actions such as the active model of the unemployed and the weakening of redundancy protection.

But how will peace remain at work next autumn and early this year, when negotiations on new collective agreements begin?

The bosses of the trade union movement have insisted that more careful preparations be made for future negotiations, and if necessary, justice is sought by force.

The reason is that the Forest Industry announced last autumn that it was leaving the national role of contractor. In March, the technology industry followed suit in part by setting up an association that its member companies can join if they want to continue nationwide agreements instead of company-specific agreements.

According to the established interpretation, a collective agreement can be declared universally binding if it covers at least half of the employees in the sector.

In addition, the forestry company UPM will henceforth enter into individual employment contracts with employees.

For example Yle’s labor market survey nearly nine out of ten union leaders who responded estimate that next fall will see more industrial action in recent years. The reason is also considered to be that the more negotiating tables, the more likely labor disputes are.

Instead, the employer side is believed to maintain peace at work, according to a similar survey published last week. Only six per cent of employers estimate that the next round of negotiations will involve more industrial action than in recent years.

“There is a bulge in the air, but the vast majority of unions are preparing for negotiations quite normally. There is no fruitful negotiation culture if one threatens even before negotiations have even started and even potential disputes are obscured, ”assesses the situation in the autumn for HS, the third largest employers’ association, the Labor Market Director of the Chemical Industry. Minna Etu-Seppälä.

The trade union movement docent familiar with history Tapio Bergholm The University of Eastern Finland points out that the labor market is facing a period of transition. He also sees conflicts as possible.

“I’m not a prophet, but I would be amazed if there were no labor struggles or their threats in the fall and winter,” Bergholm says.

“Otherwise, the trade union movement seems to be raising its hands,” Bergholm refers to announcements by major employers ’associations to move towards company-specific agreements.

According to Bergholm, the transition is largely a matter of the bargaining power of the parties, which is affected by cyclical developments and whether there is unemployment or labor shortage.

“If the recovery continues and with international demand, exports take off, one may ask whether the employer side has the edge to accept industrial action,” Bergholm ponders.

Bergholm does not believe that employers who withdraw from a nationwide agreement would have the immediate goal of lowering wages or weakening working conditions. “It’s more about power, and clearing the playing field for downturns.”