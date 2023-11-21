Labor market | The government’s bill conflicts with international agreements, says the trade union – employers disagree

According to Tehy, a change in the law restricting the work of the national mediator would collide with the EU’s minimum wage directive and, for example, the agreements of the International Labor Organization that bind Finland. EK considers Tehy’s interpretation wrong.

The government the salary model registration is in conflict with EU law and international obligations binding on Finland, claims the Tehy trade union.

Petteri Orpon The (kok) government is seeking a law change that would prevent the national conciliator or the conciliation board from offering salary increases higher than the so-called “general line” in their proposals.

Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (kok) has promised that the government could abandon its project if the organizations could reach an agreement on the labor market model.

Chairman of Tehy Millariikka Rytkönen calls the entry a “bluff” and “the emperor’s new clothes” — a law that would not actually be possible to pass.

I will jurist Jarkko Pehkonen tells Helsingin Sanomat that the registration collides with many norms binding on Finland. One of them is The EU’s new minimum wage directivewhich is currently in the implementation phase.

“The directive obliges the government to promote free collective bargaining,” Pehkonen describes.

The government’s planning would not affect how employer and employee unions could mutually agree on wage increases. However, according to Tehy’s view, changing the mediator’s mandate would actually interfere with freedom of contract.

If, after the end of the previous contract, a trade union puts pressure on the employer to raise wages, for example, and organizes a strike, both parties are invited to a mediator to resolve the dispute.

According to Pehkonen, the directive is based on the fact that mediation must not be tied to predetermined levels regarding the outcome of the contract, which would nullify the freedom of the parties to negotiate and determine their own conditions.

“The employee organization would already know that mediation would be completely pointless if they tried to raise wages any more than the so-called general line. In practice, this would affect how the parties would determine their starting point,” he says.

Fresh In addition to the EU directive, Pehkonen looks in his assessmentthat the law change also conflicts with, for example, the International Labor Organization’s ILO agreements and the European Social Charter.

ILO agreements, for example, prohibit such a procedure by public authorities that makes it difficult for trade unions to operate in their independent discretion. The national mediator is an authority whose activities are regulated by law.

In Sweden, the mediator’s mandate has also been addressed by decree. Is Sweden breaking the same agreements?

“The key difference is that the trade unions and employers in Sweden have first mutually agreed on the model and then the government has strengthened the system agreed upon by the parties. If the Swedish trade unions and employers’ unions state that the model is bad, the contract would be terminated,” says Pehkonen.

“In Sweden, the limitation recorded in the regulation is not so binding either. In Sweden, the mediator must protect and maintain the importance of the general wage line in wage determination, but this does not prohibit the mediator from crossing the line in individual mediation situations.”

In Denmark, the government ended public sector strikes in 2021 and finally ordered a wage increase itself. Is Denmark acting against these agreements?

“There is a recent monitoring practice of the ILO regarding state intervention in wages. In Belgium, the ILO considered a solution in which the government set wages when no solution could be found to be against the freedom of association. The starting point must be a free labor market, which includes the freedom to agree. The state can make the general framework for negotiations, but not interfere with the content of individual agreements.”

General Counsel Markus Äimälä The Confederation of Finnish Business (EK) considers that there is no basis for Tehy’s claim.

“Our own assessment of the situation is different,” he says.

“When the state’s mediation system is evaluated from the perspective of international agreements, it is estimated that the border runs in the direction of reconciliation.”

In Finland, it is compulsory to participate in mediation, but there is no compulsory settlement. The national conciliator cannot therefore force the parties to accept his proposal, but in principle, labor disputes can continue indefinitely until some kind of agreement is reached.

“In some countries, the legislation makes it possible for labor disputes to finally be resolved, so it’s practically a forced settlement. There has been a discussion about it on international forums, whether it would be against international agreements – not in all cases, but in some cases.”

According to Äimälä, the wage earners’ unions have considered many reforms planned by the government to be against international agreements. In his opinion, there is often no cover for the claims.

“For example, limiting the right to strike was considered impossible from the point of view of the agreements binding Finland, but the labor peace working group ultimately decided that this is not the case.”