Labor market | The Finnish Industry Association is considering withdrawing from local bargaining

A contentious presentation was made about local agreement.

1.3. 20:22

Job- and the Ministry of Economy sent on Friday for the statement round of the proposal as legislation that increases opportunities for local bargaining at workplaces. The proposals have been prepared by a tripartite working group, which was not unanimous in its work. The central wage earners' organizations SAK, Akava and STTK gave a different opinion on the report.

The government's goal is to increase opportunities for local bargaining, as it is believed to develop the Finnish labor market to be more flexible and support employment, economic growth, competitiveness and productivity development. The legislative changes are intended to make local bargaining equally possible in all companies, regardless of whether the company belongs to an employers' union and has a shop steward.

In the last place, a local agreement could be concluded with a trust representative or personnel covered by a collective agreement.

The trustee would have the same protection as the trustee. The employer should promote the shop steward's skills and capabilities related to knowledge of the workplace's operating environment, if the shop steward acts as a staff representative when concluding local agreements.

SAK member The Finnish Industry Association condemned the reform as invalid. According to the industrial union, it leads to the breakdown of general commitment and the breakthrough of weak local agreements.

“Especially the technology industry is threatened by a distorted competitive structure, when salary and working hours can be agreed upon at a lower level than the starting level of the collective agreement. In this competition, honest Finnish entrepreneurs will lose when shady actors can trample on working conditions under the protection of the law,” said the vice-president Turja Lehtonen in the bulletin.

According to Lehtonen, Teollisuusliitto has been a pioneer in local bargaining, but that role may soon be history. The union is considering withdrawing from the local agreement.

“The matters to be negotiated locally in the technology industry's collective agreement are built on a world of trust, which unfortunately no longer exists. That's why we are seriously considering canceling them as part of the next labor market round.”

Petteri Orpon According to Lehtonen, the (kok) government has made itself a labor market party.

“The reform of local agreements is about the labor market's own taxi reform. It has been prepared sloppily and from strong ideological premises. [Entinen liikenne- ja viestintäministeri] Anne Berner destroyed taxis, [työministeri] Arto Satonen destroys the labor market”, condemned Lehtonen.

The opinion period has been given until the middle of April. The government's goal is for the motion on local agreements to be submitted to the parliament in June. According to the plan, the changes in the law would mainly come into effect at the turn of the year.