Labor market The employment contract negotiation behind the port strike is deadlocked: according to ACP Size, strike and blockade measures are appropriate despite the penalty payment

The employment contract dispute between Keitele Group and the Confederation of Finnish Industry, which is behind the strike and the blockade, shows no signs of resolving it. The parties even disagree on whether negotiations should take place at all.

Tuesday The movement of goods came to a halt in all Finnish ports when the Automobile and Transport Workers’ Union (ACP) began a work stoppage.

CEO of port operator Steveco Jari Immosen according to the downtime hit an awkward seam: In the wake of the Christmas holidays, stuff has accumulated in the ports anyway. The situation is not eased either, as next week will also have a shorter working week due to Epiphany, he commented to STT.

What makes the situation special is that The standstill is due to the stalled collective bargaining negotiations between Keitele Group and the Confederation of Finnish Industry, which have around 550 employees and are not directly related to the ACP in any way.

AKT: n chairman Ismo Kokko however, do not act excessive. According to him, industrial action is about bigger principles, the right to organize and industrial action.

“The Confederation of Finnish Industry has asked us for support, and we will continue on this path until otherwise stated,” Kokko commented.

The ACP started operations in support of the Confederation of Industry as early as December. At that time, its members refused to handle Keitele’s products in Finnish ports. The blockade is still in force, even though the Helsinki District Court has ordered its termination under the threat of a fine of one million euros.

Tuesday The port strike was the result of an attempt to break the blockade imposed by the district court in the port of Valko in Loviisa.

According to the size, the port strike is appropriate despite the penalty fines imposed by the district court because the reasoning of the district court was “completely wrong”. The ACP has already twice asked the district court to overturn its decision. The first claim was dismissed by the district court.

“The case is currently pending in the district court and no enforcement is underway. From our point of view, the matter is still open, ”says Kokko.

In the ACP has prepared for millions in fines, but Kokko says he is confident that the district court will admit to making a mistake in the matter.

According to Koko, the blockade is ready to continue until Keitele Group agrees to start negotiations on a company-specific collective agreement with the Confederation of Finnish Industry.

Kokko will not comment on whether more strikes are allowed if the negotiating table is not seated.

“Let’s move on one day at a time. We are living in a time when it is being decided whether our workers’ right to organize and take industrial action is no longer valid. ”

Keitele Group’s President and CEO Ilkka Kylävainio.

Keitele Groupin CEO and Chairman of the Board Ilkka Kylävainio says it considers the ACP embargo and strike to be brazen.

“This is a completely illegal and criminal activity. The law already says that, ”Kylävainio states and refers to the decision of the district court.

Kylävainion considers the situation special from the beginning: according to him, only a small part of Keitele Group’s employees are members of the Confederation of Finnish Industry. The dispute is not about wages, but about the Confederation of Finnish Industry’s desire to exercise power.

As an example, Kylävainio highlights the company’s profit-sharing plan, which has guaranteed its employees better pay terms than the Finnish Industrial Association’s collective bargaining agreement.

“The Confederation of Finnish Industry wants to represent the entire staff with a small minority. We have no obligation to negotiate with them, ”says Kylävainio.

Kylävainio also accuses the Confederation of Finnish Industry of putting pressure on collective bargaining. According to him, the union has not approached Keitele Group in a good spirit, but has tried to dictate the terms of the agreement unilaterally.

“They have only provided us with announcements and threats, ”Kylävainio emphasizes.

Industry Association is a completely opposite view of Keitele Group’s degree of organization and negotiations with the company.

“The degree of organization of the Confederation of Finnish Industry in Keitele Group is over 50 percent, and the staff there is represented by four chief shop stewards. The Confederation of Finnish Industry is also the only trade union in the mechanical forest industry, ”comments the Confederation of Finnish Industry’s Public Relations Manager. Timo Nevaranta Views of the village.

“So we definitely consider it to be the body with which Keitele Group should negotiate a collective agreement.”

Nevaranta considers it incorrect also allegations that the Confederation of Finnish Industry had not approached Keitele Group in a good spirit. According to him, the way with Keitele Group has been the same as with other companies in the industry: approached several times throughout the autumn in a constructive spirit.

This is also supported by the e-mail correspondence seen by HS, according to which the Federation of Finnish Industries has, among other things, offered Keitele Group the opportunity to prepare a basic proposal for a future collective agreement.

Industry Association chairman Riku Aalto For its part, Twitter has stated that Keitele Group has also refused to voluntarily mediate an employment dispute under the leadership of a national mediator.

According to Aalto, the start of mediation would have ended the ongoing industrial action.

According to Nevaranta, Keitele Group has acted unilaterally and uncooperatively in this situation. Among other things, the company has declared its terms and conditions of employment, which will take effect at the beginning of the year, to be confidential information that may not be treated with third parties.

“How can an ordinary employee raise issues in a situation like this if they can’t even discuss potential problems with anyone outside,” Nevaranta says.

Keitele Groupin and the Confederation of Finnish Industry’s negotiations are partly due to the transition of the forest sector from a sectoral collective agreement to company-specific agreements after the Finnish Forest Industries Association announced in the fall of 2020 that it was withdrawing from general collective agreements.

Nevaranta says that only a few of the other 200 or so companies in the mechanical forest industry have had a situation where they have not wanted to negotiate with the Confederation of Finnish Industry. Until now, industrial action has only been declared against Keitele Group.