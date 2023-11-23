Labor market | The dispute raging in SAK came up at the representative council meeting – JHL was accused of “performance”

Chairman Jarkko Eloranta said he is available for discussions if desired. JHL’s board will meet in the evening.

Corporate the internal situation addressed the representative board of the central organization of Finnish trade unions, SAK, gathered in Hakaniemi on Thursday morning.

SAK’s third largest member union JHL, the Union of Public and Welfare Sectors, said yesterday, Wednesday that he will start an investigation into “a possible separation from SAK”. The union’s representative was not appointed for the negotiations on the so-called labor market model, when the SAK board decided on its own representatives.

JHL’s exit was characterized, among other things, as “annoyance”, “threat” and “performance”.

“A situation is emerging where JHL is not influencing the labor market model at all. It’s certainly not a good situation in the opinion of any member,” said the representative of JHL himself Miikka Kortelainen.

“I can only resign because of the way the president of the union I represent handles our common cause.”

JHL’s the background of the statement is the disagreement between public and private sector employees, which has been raging within SAK for a long time, about whether the so-called export industries can define the level of wage increases for all wage earners.

In many speeches of the representative council, the importance of the unity of SAK was emphasized and JHL’s decision was regretted.

“I plead for the unity of JHL’s comrades. Come join SAK’s coordination, because the rest of us are also involved,” said Teollisuusliiton Arto Liikanen.

AKT’s union of car and transport workers Jape Lovén on the other hand, hoped that the “mess” could be sorted out together.

“Disagreements belong to the SAK family. But it would be good if we didn’t have to read things in the bourgeois newspaper.”

JHL’s the representatives also defended their union’s solution in the debate.

“I wonder how SAK’s third largest union and the largest public sector union has not been chosen to participate in the negotiations? It cannot possibly be in SAK’s interest to leave public sector representation out. Among other central organizations, public sector unions are also involved. It is very difficult for me to understand the central organization’s solution”, Harri Lepolahti said.

“SAK public sector employees deserve better treatment. Leaving the negotiating table is not considered good on the field.”

Timo Muukkonen on the other hand asked the chairman of SAK, who himself had a background in JHL Jarkko from Elorantawhat exactly is this kind of activity due to.

In his speech, he was also enthusiastic about quoting the Bible.

“Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”

of SAK Eloranta, who opened the meeting of the representative council, did not discuss the difficult situation in his speech. However, he still gave a speech during the break of the debate before lunch.

“This discussion has been quite lively. I’m ready for a face-to-face conversation.”

Eloranta said that he is available to participate in JHL’s board meeting, if JHL wants to talk with him.

JHL meets in the evening to consider its solution.