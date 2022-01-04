Labor market The dispute between the Confederation of Finnish Industry and the Technology Industry will be settled on Tuesday

The strike will begin on January 14, unless an agreement is reached before then.

National Mediator Vuokko Piekkala has invited employers from the Confederation of Finnish Industry and the Technology Industry to mediation on Tuesday afternoon.

Negotiations between the parties on a new collective agreement failed last Monday. The differences of opinion on salary increases have been so great that no agreement has been found.

The Confederation of Finnish Industry and the Trade Union Confederation issued strike warnings to the technology industry on Thursday. The strikes of the unions would begin on January 14, unless an agreement is reached before then. The strikes have been announced to end on January 23rd.

Industry Association The strike warning covers almost 300 sites in the technology industry and contract mining sectors. The sites employ a total of more than 40,000 contract employees.

Collective agreements in the technology industry expired at the end of November, and the sector has been in a non-contractual state since the beginning of December. For the first time, the employer side is represented by the Technology Industry Employers’ Association, as the Technology Industry itself no longer negotiates collective agreements.