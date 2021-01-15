Labor market The deadline for local wage agreements expired in the technology industry – “Atmospheres are very divided”

Both the Technology Industry and the Confederation of Finnish Industry intend to determine the exact results of the company-specific round in February – March.

“Moods are very dichotomous. We are aware of both good and bad experiences with the creation of local wage solutions, ”says the Labor Market Director of the Technology Industry. Minna Helle on Friday, when the deadline for negotiations on this year’s company-specific salary revisions expired.

According to Helte, a comprehensive picture of the situation of about 1,600 member companies will only be available through a membership survey in February – March. “The companies have also been able to agree on an extension for the negotiations,” Helle says.

Also, the largest party of wage earners in the sector, the Confederation of Industry, does not yet have precise information on the success of the local round that has just ended.

“We will ask the chief shop stewards for the results at the end of February,” says the chairman of the Confederation of Finnish Industry Riku Aalto. Aaltok also emphasizes that the companies may also have postponed the decision to distribute the local batch.

The current collective agreements are valid until the end of November.

In the export industry local agreements on both working hours and wages already have a long tradition, but now, according to Helte, local wage solutions would be under particular pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are very concerned about whether the negotiations have resulted in solutions that are adapted to the situation of the companies and secure the conditions for future success. Despite the crisis, some companies are doing well, while some are catastrophic, ”says Helle.

“There are always companies doing very well, and there are companies doing very badly. But maybe because of the corona, there is now more need for a local agreement, ”says Aalto.

“However, we are not negotiating the guidelines with any great command, but they are actually held in companies,” Aalto points out.

When The technology industry received a two-year collective agreement in January 2020 after strict negotiations with SAK’s Industry Association, there was no information about the corona yet.

The collective agreement lasts two years and covers more than 90,000 workers in the export industry. It was a so-called head-opening solution, ie a model for other fields as well.

Wage increases were agreed at 3.3 per cent, of which this year’s share is two per cent.

At the latest on Friday, it was to be agreed on a job- or company-by-company basis how that 2 percent share would be distributed.

In the agreement of the employees, ie the Confederation of Finnish Industry, 1.4 per cent is a general increase and 0.6 per cent a company-specific item.

“The company and staff representatives are completely free to customize the local payroll solution. The level, structure and timing of salary increases are all freely negotiable. The lower limit of salary checks is zero, there is no upper limit, ”says Helle.

On the other hand, the employer side has emphasized that not all companies can now afford the agreed 2% increases due to the interest rate.

Aalto, on the other hand, points out that in the competitor countries of Sweden and Germany, for example, similar increases have been agreed during the pandemic as in Finland.

In the previous During the collective bargaining period, 60 percent of the personnel employed by member companies in the technology industry were involved in local wage settlements.

According to Helte, the first round of the current collective bargaining agreement in the first half of 2020 revealed significantly fewer local solutions, as the back of the collective agreement was a mere general increase, ie 1.3 per cent.

“Such a tailgate model does not encourage staff representatives to agree locally,” Helle says.

Attitude local agreement is quite positive in Finland, it has just become clear, for example, that the Business Research Institute From Etla’s survey.

Nearly half of the respondents were of the opinion that employees and employers should have the right to agree on working conditions locally without the involvement of the trade union movement.

27% of the respondents to the value and attitude survey at the end of October disagree. In other words, more than a quarter of respondents did not want more job flexibility to agree on working conditions.

The difficulty of the question is shown by the fact that almost as many, ie 24%, are those who did not know or did not want to take a stand, ie ticked the “difficult to say” section of the options.

Local agreement can be understood in many ways. At worst, from the point of view of the employee and the trade union movement, it is perceived as a mere trampling of working conditions and wages, as well as an increase in the employer’s right to dictate.

However, with the Eva report, local items have generally raised wages, although they may increase wage dispersion.

Prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) The government program also promises to increase local agreements, but only through employment and collective bargaining agreements. The employer side would like to do so by law.

February by the end of the year, the tripartite working group should make proposals to promote local agreement, but the views of the social partners are, as usual, far apart.

Specific pain points include the position of shop stewards and the so-called universality of collective agreements. This means that non-organized companies must also comply with them.