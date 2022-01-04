Labor market The Confederation of Finnish Industry and the employers of the technology industry reached an agreement on a significant collective agreement – the strike is being canceled

The parties reached a negotiating result with the help of a national mediator.

Employees The Confederation of Finnish Industry and the employers in the technology industry have reached an agreement on a new collective agreement. The chairman of the Confederation of Finnish Industry will tell about it Riku Aalto and CEO of Technology Industry Employers Jarkko Ruohoniemi On Twitter.

Sopu was born a national mediator Vuokko Piekkalan through. The parties began conciliation earlier on Tuesday. The outcome of the negotiations will then go to the administrations of the federations, and the parties will not comment on its content until the agreement has been approved.

The outcome of the negotiations can be considered very significant for the entire labor market round. Without an agreement in the technology industry, a week-long strike of tens of thousands of workers would begin on January 14th. This is a key export sector. If the outcome of the negotiations reached on Tuesday is approved by the parties’ administrations, as expected, the threat of a strike will recede.

Industry Association and technology industry agreements have acted as “key openers” in previous labor market rounds. They have therefore defined the so-called general line of wage settlements, ie the wage increase ceiling, for other sectors as well.

This time, however, the employers’ industry’s new bargaining organization has already signed three major collective agreements with YTN, which represents senior employees, over the weekend. They will increase wages by 1.8 percent this year, unless otherwise agreed locally.

In the opinion of the employer, YTN’s agreements determine the general line of this round, but Aalto of the Confederation of Finnish Industry disagreed at least even earlier on Tuesday. The Confederation of Finnish Industry has sought wage increases of more than 2 percent.

Information on the content of the recent agreement and the size of the salary increases will not be available until the next few days. The agreement is likely to have an impact on wage settlements in other sectors as well.