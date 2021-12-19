Labor market The Confederation of Finnish Industry and the employers in the technology industry could not agree on wage increases

No new negotiation times were agreed upon, says Riku Aalto, chairman of the Confederation of Finnish Industry.

Technology industry The Confederation of Finnish Industry and the Employers’ Association of the Technology Industry have not found a common view on wage increases in collective bargaining.

The chairman of the Confederation of Finnish Industry says this Riku Aalto On Twitter. According to Aalto, no new negotiation times were agreed. Also CEO of Technology Industry Employers Jarkko Ruohoniemi said in the same servicethat the negotiations were suspended without result.

Both sides said earlier this month that views on the level of wage increases have been far apart.