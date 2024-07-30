Labor market | The Chancellor of Justice criticizes the government’s proposed law on the salary model: “It still needs to be considered”

Labor market|The government’s draft presentation on the new salary model is criticized, for example, by the chancellor of justice, the equality commissioner and wage earners’ organizations.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The Chancellor of Justice criticizes the government’s draft law on the new salary formation model. In the model, the national conciliator should “in order to safeguard the national economy and other general interests, conduct his mediation in such a way that wage formation works as well as possible and the functionality of the labor market is not jeopardized”. The Commissioner for Equality opposes the change, because according to it, it would increase the wage gap between the sexes.

Attorney general Tuomas Pöysti criticizes the government’s draft law on the new salary formation model.

“To summarize, I would like to state that the government should still consider issuing a motion and regulatory options,” Pöysti says in his statement.

The draft law is about how the national mediator should act when resolving labor disputes between employers and employees.

According to the proposal, the national conciliator should “in order to safeguard the national economy and other general interests, conduct his mediation in such a way that wage formation works as well as possible and the functioning of the labor market is not jeopardized”.

The government wants to confirm that the general level of wage increases would be defined in key export sectors. Originally, the government wanted to prevent the national conciliator from giving settlement proposals in which wages would rise more than the general line.

The alignment was one of the reasons for last spring’s extensive strikes in Finland. The division is also quite clear in the opinion round: employees oppose the change and a large part of employers support it.

Chancellor of Justice according to the regulation may lead to jeopardizing the national mediator’s impartiality and independence.

According to Pöyst, the presentation does not provide a convincing enough justification for why the legislation would interfere with the freedom of the labor market and direct mediation, where the requirement of equality is emphasized.

The Chancellor of Justice considers the national economic goals of the proposal and their consideration in mediation to be acceptable in themselves.

“Instead, the question is whether they can guide negotiations and especially mediation activities based on the law alone,” the statement states.

The reasons for the law clarify what is meant by “safeguarding the national economy and other public interests”. The mediator should take into account that the solution does not endanger the carrying capacity and competitiveness of the national economy.

According to the Chancellor of Justice, this reasoning may lead the interpretation in the direction that the mediator should take into account the views of wage-payers rather than wage-earners more strongly in his activities.

“ According to the Chancellor of Justice, the regulation may lead to the national mediator’s neutrality being compromised.

In addition the chancellor of justice is concerned about the future of the entire labor market system. In Finland, politicians have traditionally left issues related to, for example, working conditions and wages to be agreed upon by the labor market parties.

According to Pöysti, deviating from tradition can clearly be considered a new method of operation and “at the same time also somewhat special”. The concern is that in the future the regulation would always change during the new government.

“The danger is that different goals are set for mediation every election period, and this does not promote collective bargaining activities and the functioning of the labor market as intended by international standards.”

Provided motion is given, according to Pöyst, it should be taken to the parliament for evaluation by the constitutional law committee. However, according to him, a better understanding between employees and employers should be obtained before the parliamentary hearing.

“Basically, the resolution of disagreements between the labor market parties does not belong to the parliament or its individual committees.”

In addition to Pöyst, the statement of the Office of the Chancellor of Justice has been signed by the presenting advisor Susanna Lindroos-Hovinheimo.

His statement the draft presentation has also been issued by the office of the equality commissioner, who opposes the change. According to the Commissioner for Equality, the proposal would increase the wage gap between the sexes in the labor market.

“Wage increases that exceed the general line for female-majority sectors would be a necessary tool to achieve equal pay. Equal pay is a matter of fundamental and human rights.”

According to the Equality Commissioner, the government’s proposal must be considered contrary to the goals of the Constitution and the Equality Act. It also draws attention to how in the justifications of the draft, the concept of “public interest” describes economic factors, and not, for example, fundamental rights and the progress of equality in the labor market.

The social partners the dividing line in the statement round is clear. All wage earners’ organizations that issued a statement oppose the change.

On the employer side, especially industrial export sectors support the change, although some express their dissatisfaction with the relaxed design. On the other hand, Municipal and welfare area employers KT criticizes the proposal harshly.

“If implemented, the proposal may significantly weaken the possibilities of the mediation system to resolve especially difficult and socially dangerous labor market crises. Rather, the proposal may increase and prolong labor peace problems,” KT’s statement states, among other things.

The government hoped that wage earners’ and employers’ organizations could mutually agree on an export-driven wage model. This has not happened.