Labor market | Teollisuusliitto and Pro will organize work stoppages at 19 workplaces next week

Work stoppages are organized in Lapland and Oulu.

Industry Association and Ammattiliitto Pro will organize day-long work stoppages at the same workplaces in the electoral districts of Lapland and Oulu next Tuesday.

According to the union announcements, the work stoppages concern a total of 19 jobs in various industrial sectors. Among them are companies in the wood and metal industry, such as the Lappset Group factory in Rovaniemi and the Keitelee sawmill and glue factory in Kemijärvi.

According to the trade unions, there is resistance with work stoppages Petteri Orpon (kok) government-planned cuts to social security and changes to labor legislation, such as restrictions on the right to strike.

Finland the central trade union organization SAK said on Tuesday that its unions will start industrial action lasting no more than a day from next week. Strikes will be carried out all over Finland for about a month.

In addition to the Finnish Industry Association, at least JHL, the Association of Public and Welfare Industries, Pam, and the Construction Industry Association are involved.

Central organizations STTK and Akava have not announced coordinated countermeasures, at least so far. STTK’s Pro has already participated in labor struggles in the industry earlier in the fall.