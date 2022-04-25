Labor market Tehy’s council decided to start preparing for mass layoffs

Tehy’s board gave the board a mandate to prepare for the resignations, but Super’s board won’t meet until Wednesday.

Caregivers Tehy’s council met on Monday at 1 pm for a long meeting in the evening on the stagnant labor market situation in the municipal sector.

Tehy’s highest decision-making body, the council, decided today to authorize Tehy’s board to prepare for the mass resignation as an industrial action.

The council also discussed the state of negotiations and received a report on the work of the conciliation commission in recent weeks.

The work of the Conciliation Committee is chaired by Tehy Millariikka Rytkönen according to condensed after Easter. In the background, so-called textual issues have also been negotiated between the parties.

The council of Tehy is most likely to be convened the next time the conciliation board submits its conciliation proposal.

“At the same time, the council will receive a report on the implementation of the collective redundancies and make the necessary decisions if the settlement proposal does not contain a credible solution to the shortage of nurses,” Rytkönen says in a press release.

Last on Tuesday of the week, Tehy and Super unexpectedly withdrew the second, more extensive strike they had previously announced, which was due to begin on Wednesday, April 20th. Instead, they announced that they would begin preparations mass redundancies.

The reason given by the organizations was that the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health had already prepared a law on patient safety, the entry into force of which they would have practically violated the right of nurses to strike.

According to the organizations, the Minister of Family and Basic Services Who is Linden (sd) had sided with the employer on the side of the “forced labor law” before the first strike began.

At the same time, the trade unions declared a ban on overtime and shift work for the entire municipal sector for the time being.

Potential nothing has been said before about a more detailed plan for collective redundancies.

The board of the Association of Nurses and Primary Care Nurses is the chairman Silja Paavolan according to the meeting on Wednesday, so no more of Super’s plans will be heard before.

Collective redundancies are a rare means of industrial action that were also on display in the year 2007.

According to the organization, a total of more than 16,000 names were collected on Tehy’s resignation lists at that time. The result of the negotiations came in the last meters, ie on the same day, which was to be the last working day of the mass redundancies.

Hospital districts had time to estimate that the redundancies would have affected, in particular, emergency care, intensive care, childbirth, acute cancer care and emergency surgery.

The period of notice for caregivers is at least two weeks or one month, depending on the length of the employment relationship.

Municipal sector about 425,000 employees’ employment disputes are currently being resolved by a special conciliation panel chaired by the Undersecretary of State Elina Pylkkänen from the Ministry of Employment and the Economy.

The progress of mediation has hardly been reported. On Twitter, Pylkkänen has praised the negotiating teams for their progress on the text issues of the agreements. The board has set aside meeting times for this week, but the outcome of the conciliation proposal is not yet certain.

On the employers’ side, the negotiator is the Municipal and Welfare Area Employers KT. Managing director Markku Jalosen that the collective redundancies of carers would make it necessary to the life and health of citizens.

Next Tuesday, a large-scale strike will also begin in ten cities, when the strike warning from the Public Sector Consultative Organization Juko, the Federation of Public and Welfare Sectors JHL and the trade union Jyty materializes.

Of the week The lasting strike is scheduled to begin on May 3 in Helsinki, Vantaa, Espoo, Kauniainen, Turku, Tampere, Jyväskylä, Kuopio, Oulu and Rovaniemi, if the municipal employment dispute cannot be settled before then.

The strike would cover more than 81,000 municipal wage earners, including teachers, social workers, librarians, babysitters and institutional carers.

In the past, unions have gone on strike in various cities as point strikes.

Juko, JHL and Jyty have also previously declared a week-long strike in the Helsinki metropolitan area (Helsinki, Vantaa, Espoo and Kauniainen) from 3 to 9 May.

According to the original schedule, this strike was supposed to start as early as April 19, but the Minister of Labor decided to postpone it for two weeks.