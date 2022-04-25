Labor market Tehy’s council convenes – will there be more information on the collective redundancies of carers?

The Conciliation Board will continue to prepare a conciliation proposal for the municipal labor dispute.

In the care industry unions are expected to make decisions today on new industrial action. At least Tehy’s council is meeting today.

Tehy and Super canceled their extensive strike last week, which was scheduled to begin last Wednesday. At the same time, the unions said they were preparing for mass layoffs.

The unions themselves have not popped in on their meeting schedules or told when a possible mass resignation would take effect and how many caregivers would be involved.

Tehy and Super believe the Patient Safety Act that was being drafted would have taken the nurses ’right to strike, which is why more vigorous industrial action is needed.

If organizations carry out mass redundancies, the government is likely to have to consider coercive legislation to work. It could be reminiscent of legislation enacted in 2007, when Tehy last threatened with mass layoffs.

Immediately, the resignations of the nurses would not take effect. For example Tehy magazine says that when an employee terminates the employment, the notice period is two weeks for an employment relationship of less than five years and one month for an employment relationship of more than five years.

Municipal sector the preparation of the settlement proposal for the labor dispute continues today. The matter was reported by the chairman of the conciliation commission, the under-secretary of state Elina Pylkkänen yesterday afternoon On Twitter.

Some progress has apparently been made, as according to Pylkkänen, the board thanks the negotiating teams for their progress on text issues.

The wave of strikes in the municipal sector threatens to expand into ten cities after the May Day, unless an agreement is reached before then. The trade unions JHL, Jyty and the negotiating organization Juko have issued a warning about a week-long strike starting on May 3rd. If the strike were to take place, it would involve 81,000 municipal employees.