Wednesday, August 16, 2023
Labor market | Tehyn Millariikka Rytkönen threatens to “climb the barricades” against the Orpo government’s labor market measures

August 16, 2023
in World Europe
The chairman of Tehy, Millariikka Rytkönen, says that the trade unions are ready to “roll up their sleeves” for the fall in the labor market.

Do it will do everything possible so that the government and the Minister of Labour Arto Satonen The labor market reforms proposed by (kok) can be prevented, the chairman of Tehy Millariikka Rytkönen told His Instagram account in the stories section on Tuesday.

“Tehy has already prepared and Tehy will be involved in it [työmarkkina­uudistusten vastustamisessa]. Tehy will be fully involved in saving Finnish working life,” Rytkönen stated on Instagram.

“At least I’m ready to climb the barricades, are you at the fair?” Rytkönen finished his update.

In this context, what does going up to the barricades mean, are there going to be strikes in the fall?

“Well, of course, I won’t reveal it to you yet, but I can say that Tehy tumput is not watching the government program and the trampling of workers’ rights live,” Rytkönen commented to HS on Tuesday evening.

Rytkönen says that he met Minister of Labor Satonen on Monday in connection with the board meeting of the White-collar Staff Association STTK and challenged him, among other things, about the government’s plans to make it easier to fire employees and enable the conclusion of fixed-term employment contracts without a special reason for one year.

Rytkönen says that he is particularly upset government program from the recordingaccording to which the government wants to promote with legislation that salary increases for employees in the export industry set the ceiling for increases in other sectors as well.

“It’s quite a thing that the government plans to prepare legislation that will condemn female-dominated industries to an eternal wage pit.”

The change in the law would make nursing unions impossible in the future last year’s negotiation resultwhere they received salary increases higher than the general line.

TRADE UNION the board of the central organization SAK decided on Monday to start raising organizational operational readiness.

Already in June, after the announcement of the government program, several trade unions are commenting that the government program is “against the principles of a contract society”.

Have the trade unions already agreed on the steps for autumn?

“I can’t reveal everything, but let’s just say that I don’t think there is a trade union in Finland that wouldn’t be shocked by this government program, which is kicking those who are already lying in the country. Yes, of course we have an ay shop [ammatti­yhdistys­liike] is completely unified here,” Rytkönen replies.

He says that he received feedback on the government program not only from the members of his own union, but also from those in other fields.

Rytkönen does not want to speculate on possible industrial action next fall, but says that the unions are ready to “roll up our sleeves and together show what we think of the government’s program”.


