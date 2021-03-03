Labor market Technology industry survey: The majority of companies followed the collective bargaining wage line even after local negotiations – ten per cent below the test level

Labor Market Director Minna Helle: “The vast majority of companies did not even seek to compromise on wage increases despite the uncertain economic situation.”

About After local negotiations, 60% of the locations of 1,600 member companies in the technology industry ended up applying the collective agreement as it stood.

The amount of wage increases was in most cases 2 per cent in accordance with the stern of the collective agreement, even though a local wage settlement was concluded in the company.

About 10% of the staff of companies that have made a local wage settlement are covered by agreements where the level of increase in the collective agreement was below.

Despite the difficult year, exceeding the level of the collective bargaining agreement was somewhat more common than exceeding it, the organization said on Wednesday.

“Large the majority of companies did not even seek to compromise on wage increases despite the uncertain economic situation. Thus, intimidation of wage earners’ organizations, even with attempts to reduce wages, is not true. The discussion should move forward and stop creating unnecessary threat images, ”Labor Market Director of the Technology Industry Association Minna Helle requires release.

The information is based on a membership survey conducted by the Finnish Technology Industry Association in February.

Worker Half Industries told about the results of his own survey in early February. According to the survey, more than half of the industry’s employees are covered by local agreements made by the Confederation of Finnish Confederation this year. Increases of more than 2% were agreed, according to the union, for 10% of employees and increases of less than 2% for 7%.

Technology industry At the turn of the year, local salary solutions were extensively negotiated in the member companies of the Association.

“Local contracts were made to roughly the same extent as in the previous round of contracts. Again, the content of the solutions differs quite a bit from the stern of collective agreements. The structure of the current collective agreements clearly does not encourage a genuine discussion in the workplace about the company’s and its employees’ own starting points, ”Helle estimates.

According to the survey, genuine local negotiation is hampered by, among other things, the long tradition of collective agreements and stubborn operating models, the uncertainty of shop stewards in agreeing and the fact that a shop steward is not always possible or possible without him.

Company specific According to the organization, wage agreements were widely sought at the turn of the year, with more than 90 per cent of staff working in negotiated companies.

Depending on the industry, negotiations took place in 60-70% of the sites.

Figures on the scope of negotiations show, according to the Technology Industry, that companies have a great need for local wage solutions and, on the other hand, larger companies have better opportunities for negotiations.

In the industry, in companies with less than 50 employees, the employee shop steward required is only 60 percent and the employee shop steward in 20 percent of locations, the organization points out.

Contracts related to shop stewards also apply extensively to organized companies, the Technology Industry concludes.

“Is encouraging knowledge that investing in negotiations will pay off. However, much remains to be done to enable us to have a genuine company-specific debate. It requires the development of bargaining skills, bargaining culture and trust, but also the reform of collective bargaining payrolls. There is also a need for a change in who can all represent staff in negotiations. Negotiations must not crash into the fact that they cannot even be started, ”Helle says in a press release.

The technology industry is currently assessing how local agreement could be promoted through the union’s own contracting activities.

It is important to increase the possibilities for local agreement through legislative measures as soon as possible, the organization insists.