Thursday, January 13, 2022
Labor market Technology Industry and Trade Union Pro dispute settlement proposal

January 12, 2022
The parties are due to respond to the settlement proposal by 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Trade union A settlement proposal has been issued in a labor dispute between Pro and Technology Industry employers. Mediator Leo Finland says the parties are due to respond to the settlement proposal by 3 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Finland, nothing is told about the content of the performance at this stage.

The negotiations concern the working conditions of employees in the technology industry and employees in the design and consulting sector.

If no agreement is reached, a strike in the sector will begin on Friday.

