Labor market Survey of the Finnish Forest Industries Association: 96 per cent of member companies consider exit from collective agreements to be a good solution

Forest industry According to a recent survey conducted by the Finnish Social Security Association, most of its member companies consider leaving the collective agreement to be a good solution.

An organization representing forest industry companies said in early October that it no longer going to negotiate general collective agreements for the whole sector after the current agreements expire after one year. Instead, each company basically negotiates its own contract.

In the survey, 96% of member companies considered exit to be a very or fairly good solution. The remaining four percent could not say their position.

In October, 56 percent of the CEOs of member companies responded to an online survey conducted by the organization. The CEOs of the subsidiaries were excluded from the invoices.

“The allegations in the public that the reform would be problematic for small companies in the industry seem unfounded,” CEO of Metsäteollisuus ry Timo Jaatinen says in a press release.

For example, the chairman of the Paper Association, which represents employees Petri Vanhala has said, that it will be interesting to see, for example, whether all parts of the current 200-page agreement are also addressed in small companies in the forest industry.

According to Vanhala, even large companies do not have the skills to conclude collective agreements.

For the survey 76 per cent of respondents, or about three quarters, estimate that the need for local agreement on working conditions in their company is very high or fairly high. At 4%, the need is very small.

In the survey, the CEOs also assessed the opinions of their company’s staff and representatives of the trade union movement. 33 percent believed staff were very or fairly good at the news and 56 percent were neutral.

The opinion of the local trade union representatives of the CEOs was assessed by 63 per cent as neutral, 18 per cent as very or fairly good and 15 per cent as fairly bad.