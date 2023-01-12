Labor market | Survey: More than a third of Finns are thinking about changing jobs

Clearly, the biggest reason for considering a job change is salary, according to Barona’s survey.

Fair a third, or 37 percent, of working Finns are thinking about changing jobs, and clearly the biggest reason for thinking about changing jobs is salary, according to a survey commissioned by employment agency Barona.

Changing jobs is particularly actively considered in younger age groups. 44 percent of respondents under the age of 40 are considering a change.

In this survey, slightly more people than in the previous survey considered changing their workplace or field completely.

“As expected, the energy crisis and price inflation are reflected in the thoughts and intentions of the working people. The willingness to change jobs or the entire industry has only increased, and it would seem to show that the internationally observed The Great Resignation phenomenon did not remain a momentary trend but a permanent part of working life”, says Barona’s CEO A glass of Määt in the bulletin.

Compared to the previous survey, the respondents’ experience of their own well-being has weakened. 68 percent of all respondents said that they feel their own well-being is good. The best results were obtained in the oldest age group, i.e. 60–67 year olds, while 18–29 year olds did the worst.

More than 2,000 working Finns responded to Barona’s national working life survey. The data was collected by Norstat in November-December last year.