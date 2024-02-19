Labor market | Suomen Varustatom and the Seamen's Union approved collective agreements for international transport

The organizations agreed, among other things, that wages and bonuses in euro according to collective agreements will be increased by 2.5 percent from the beginning of March.

Finnish Shipping Companies and Merimies-Unioni have approved collective agreements for international transport.

On Monday, the governments of both countries approved the collective agreements concerning passenger ships and merchant ships in foreign traffic, Suomen Varustamot said in a press release.

The contract period lasts from the beginning of March this year to the end of February 2026.

Collective agreements wages and bonuses in euros will be increased by 2.5 percent from the beginning of March. In addition, the salaries and euro-denominated bonuses of the collective agreements in question will be increased by 1.1 percent at the beginning of October 2024.

Employees will also be paid a lump sum of 350 euros in connection with the December 2024 salary payment.

According to Suomen Varustamo, the increases follow the general line of exports.

A year In 2025, the increase of salaries and allowances in euros will be agreed separately by March 1, 2025.

The collective agreement negotiations continue with the Koneppällystöliitto and the Shippällistöliitto.