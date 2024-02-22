Labor market | Subsidy and political strikes will be curbed – Satonen hopes that the changes will increase investments in Finland

The reform is scheduled to be considered by the parliament at the turn of the month.

The government the intentions to rein in sympathy or support strikes and political strikes are likely to be realized according to the intentions already recorded in the government program in the summer.

Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (kok) presented the reform of the labor peace or strike legislation on Thursday. The government is supposed to submit a proposal to parliament at the turn of the month, and the new laws are expected to come into effect in July.

“This brings a certain certainty, for example, to those parties who are thinking about investing in Finland. We've been missing the rules of the game for compassionate and political strikes, and now we're getting them. In an international comparison, these are moderate”, explained Satonen at the press conference.

The real thing the government's proposal was not yet published on Thursday. However, according to the Ministry of Labor and the Economy, the presentation will largely be completed in October after leaving for the opinion round from the presentation draft.

Among other things, the proposal aims to limit sympathy or support strikes in such a way that their effects do not cause disproportionate damage. In addition, the duration of political work stoppages, i.e. strikes, would be limited to 24 hours, and the duration of other political industrial action, i.e. overtime bans, to two weeks.

Compensation fines for illegal strikes will also be increased. In the future, the restitution fines range between 10,000 and 150,000 euros. In addition, the employee could be fined 200 euros if he knowingly continues an industrial action that has been deemed illegal by the court.

According to the ministry, the labor court finds around 40 decisions every year, in which it finds that the employee has violated the labor peace.

“This change [korottaa sakkoja] is effective from the most central end”, board advisor Nico Steiner evaluate.

Statement feedback based on this, a few changes were made to the presentation. The final law, for example, includes the option to sentence the compensatory fine to a smaller amount or even not to sentence it at all.

Minister Satonen emphasized that this is a response in relation to the policy of the government program. According to him, in some cases too large a compensation fine could endanger the operating conditions of a small professional department.

Helsingin Sanomat already reported in January, that even with regard to compassionate labor struggles in the final presentation, there is a small response to the trade union movement. The minister and the civil service confirmed at Thursday's press conference that the section according to which “the executor of the compassionate labor strike must ensure the continuation of services or activities necessary for the functioning of society during the compassionate labor strike” was removed from the draft law.

Such services include hospital and other similar services related to health, spirit and well-being, services related to energy availability, ensuring food supply and general safety, and in some cases also port and traffic services.

Its instead, the 24-hour limit for a political strike is practically tightened.

According to HS's information, business organizations have hoped that the government would take into account that a 24-hour political industrial action can actually last longer in industry, for example. This is because the industry needs to be brought down before the industrial action. Restarting also takes time.

“The down and up times have been taken into account in the presentation so that the employee association should try to limit the effects to 24 hours using the available means,” board advisor Steiner said on Thursday.

Satos and the civil service were asked whether this practically prevents 24-hour political labor battles in some sectors. According to Steiner, this is not the intention.

“A stoppage can mainly last 24 hours. But one must consider whether there are ways to minimize the impact outside the time window one way or another. In the arguments of the presentation, it is stated that this could practically require additional arrangements, such as the implementation of minimum staffing by the employee organization.”