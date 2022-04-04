Labor market Strike warning now also for the private education sector

The strike, which begins on April 19, would affect 15 private schools in Helsinki.

On Monday a new strike warning was issued, which now applies to the private education sector and private adult education centers. The week-long strike will begin on April 19, unless an agreement is reached before then.

The strike warning was issued by the Education Trade Union OAJ, the Association of Public and Welfare Sectors JHL and the trade union Jyty.

The counterparty of wage earners’ organizations in negotiations in the private education sector is Civil Employers Sivista, a member of the Confederation of Finnish Industries.

In Helsinki the strike affects 15 schools. They are Apollo Joint School, Helsinki English School, Helsinki German School, Helsinki Finnish Joint School, Helsinki New Joint School, Helsinki Joint School, Herttoniemi Joint School, International School of Kulosaari Joint School, Lauttasaari Joint School, Maunula Joint School and Helsinki Mathematical High School, Munkkiniemi Joint School North Hague Co-educational School and Töölö Co-educational School.

The strike also covers the rectors. The strike has about 750 members of the OAJ.

The OAJ says in a press release that it has received a lot of messages about employers trying to break the teachers’ right to strike.

Employers have made lists of strikes by principals and kindergarten leaders, among others.

“Both participation in the industrial action and membership of a trade union are everyone’s personal matters and legal rights that the employer must not clarify in advance,” OAJ emphasizes.

Industrial action coincides with the entire municipal sector on the threat of a strike in the Helsinki metropolitan area by the Yukon and the Public Sector Union.

This previously announced strike affects the cities of Helsinki, Vantaa, Espoo and Kauniainen. The strike would affect kindergartens, schools and health care, among others.

These strikes are also about to begin on Tuesday, April 19, and would continue until April 25.