Labor market Sote ministers discuss controversial law today that would oblige striking nurses to work

Government the sote ministerial working group will discuss the controversial patient safety law on thursday this morning, for which a draft law has already been prepared in the ministry of social affairs and health care, which was prepared last weekend.

The law could oblige both in-strike and out-of-strike healthcare professionals to carry out necessary patient safety work during a strike under a penalty payment.

HS introduced draft law key content on Monday.

An order for patient safety work would be issued by the regional government agency (avi) for one week at a time.

Patient safety work would mean, among other things, intensive care, emergency care without which the patient’s state of health is seriously endangered, emergency care, childbirth, the necessary care required for long-term illnesses, and medical support services related to these treatments.

Sote ministers Minister of Family and Basic Services leading the working group Who is Linden (sd) signaled to the HS in the morning that the views of the governing parties on the proposed Patient Safety Act are to be heard at Thursday’s meeting, although “in part they are already known”.

The law has been most severely criticized by the Left Alliance.

In a press release on Thursday, the party chairman Li Andersson said the Left Alliance defends the right of public sector workers to strike.

“In a sensitive labor market situation, enacting mandatory laws can lead to more difficult negotiations on protection work and a prolongation of the strike,” Andersson says.

Also Sdp and greens are have been critical and hoped that a compromise would be reached on the need for and adequacy of conservation work.

The Center and the RCP have not expressed their position as clearly. They have emphasized that Minister Lindén and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health are now preparing the law under official responsibility.

Caregivers Along the way, Tehy and Super have criticized hospital districts for providing exaggerated information about the difficulty of getting nurses for conservation work.

On Wednesday, the Parliamentary Committee on Social Affairs and Health received an overview of the protection work from the authorities.

In addition to Lindén, MPs were informed about the patient safety situation during the health care industrial action by STM officials, who used the reports of the regional government agencies (avien) and Valvira in their presentations.

The Ministry states that it has obtained and is acquiring information and assessments of the situation and its effects on a daily basis from the regional government agencies, which, as state law enforcement authorities, are responsible for monitoring the implementation of patient safety and the legality of operations.

STM: n According to a statement to parliament, hospital districts have still reported difficulties in getting nurses to work in protection, although no deaths have been reported due to industrial action, for example.

For example, emergency cancer treatments and cancer surgery have had to be postponed, and there have been dangers in psychiatric wards due to a lack of protective work.

According to STM, the service providers have had significant difficulties in meeting the obligations imposed on it by law.

Growing the problem, according to a report by regional government agencies on Tuesday, in several areas is that staff do not come to conservation work or do not respond to calls for protection work.

Supervisors estimate that the impact of the strike on patient safety is still significant, although no reports of a risk to patient safety have been made.

Congestion of emergency services, especially emergency surgery, poses a risk to patient safety. Preparedness and readiness for on-call care have declined, avin’s report says.

However, progress has been made in conservation negotiations in almost all areas.