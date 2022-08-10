Labor market | SAK’s Eloranta wants a “purchasing power agreement” that favors employees, but EK’s Häkämies is not even going to come to the negotiating table

“EK’s answer is a resounding no”, Häkämies acknowledges Eloranta’s presentation.

10.8. 17:40

Employees chairman of the largest umbrella organization SAK Jarkko Eloranta proposes a new “purchasing power agreement” for the labor market. In Eloranta’s opinion, the labor market’s central organizations should agree among themselves on the partial transfer of social security contributions from employees to be paid by employers.

“The transfer would alleviate the need for a salary increase, and together the salary increase and the transfer of payments would improve the purchasing power of wage earners, and there would be no need for the state to go into the bag. There would also be no need for tax reductions that weaken the public finances,” Eloranta reasons in his blog post.

Originally, the idea was put forward by the chairman of the SAK’s member association Teollisuusliitto Riku Aalto Helsingin Sanomat in an interview in the spring. In practice, the wage earner’s proposal would transfer two percentage points of payments transferred to wage earners in the competitiveness agreement back to employers.

In Eloranta’s opinion, it would now be the employers’ turn to be flexible.

“Now it would be wise for companies to welcome wage earners and take a bigger part of the side costs to pay,” Eloranta writes.

Eloranta the opening did not take off on Wednesday. The CEO of the opposite party, the Confederation of Finnish Life Jyri Häkämies says that EK is not even going to come to the negotiating table to discuss the transfer of social security payments.

“The Kiky solution was a permanent correction of competitiveness. In this situation, there is no possibility of going in the opposite direction. EK’s answer is a resounding no.”

Häkämies adds that he has not noticed any desire from the country’s government to change social security payments in the way that the wage earners want.

The Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (Centre) has said that the government can decide on tax reductions if the social partners agree on moderate wage increases.

Nor has Saariko’s proposal raised cheers. On Wednesday, both parties to the agreement in the key export industry said they are not interested in tax cuts tied to wage increases.

Teollisuusliitto Aalto and Technology Industry Employers Jarkko Ruohoniemi said the government would make its own tax solutions, but they would not affect the parties’ salary negotiations.