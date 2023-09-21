Labor market | SAK will start demonstrations against the government next week

During the next three weeks, SAK unions will, among other things, carry out walkouts at workplaces. Pro from STTK also says that he is preparing for demonstrations.

Finland the central trade union organization SAK and its member unions will start demonstrations next week Petteri Orpon (kok) against government policy.

Actions range from walkouts to various regional protests around Finland. Protests are carried out during three weeks, three days a week.

“The actions are limited so that they enable emergency work and do not endanger anyone’s property or health”, SAK vice-president Katja Syvärinen said at a news conference on Thursday.

Deep colored and the union leaders who were there did not agree to tell about the actions in even more detail than this. The first protests are to be announced on Friday.

“Each union always announces its concrete industrial action four days before the action”, Teollisuusliitto chairman Riku Aalto said.

Chairman of the car and transport industry workers union AKT Ismo Kokko estimates that the actions first start with a “lighter grip”.

“Public transport is not going to stop next week, but it is not excluded either if the situation requires it.”

Chairman of JHL, the association of public and welfare sectors Päivi Niemi-Laine said “everything is possible”.

SAK organized a large demonstration in September 2015 Juha Sipilä (central) against the government’s plans.

This time, however, there is no chance of a bigger expression of opinion. The union bosses did not directly take a position on why they are acting differently this time.

“But if there is no result, we will see what lies ahead. However, a general strike is not on the cards at this stage”, SAK’s Syvärinen answered to the journalists.

Chairman of the service industry trade union Pami Annika Rönni-Sällinen said the unions were aiming for the government to cancel the cuts to social security and its work life reforms.

Also STTK’s Ammattiliitto Pro says that it will organize demonstrations in the coming weeks “according to sector-specific consideration and as consistent as possible with other unions”.

The Confederation of Finnish Business (EK) and Suomen Yrittäjät complain about the trade unions’ protest plans.

“Of course, we are concerned that these actions will affect the operations of companies and they will then pay the bill. It is still open as to how drastic measures are being talked about”, CEO of EK Jyri Häkämies told Helsingin Sanomat.

Prime Minister Orpo has invited the labor market leaders to Kesäranta next week for a discussion.

“Every time you are invited to a joint table, you have to hope that the parties will also find a common vision. But if we think about the labor peace legislation, for example, attempts have been made to reform it for decades. It’s certainly quite challenging to find a common vision on it,” Häkämies assesses.

The trade unions oppose the government’s intentions to limit, for example, the duration of political industrial disputes in the labor peace or strike legislation to a maximum of one day.

“Finland is carrying out labor market reforms that were carried out in our competitor countries a long time ago. It is also in the interest of the Finnish Duna that companies employ and invest,” said Suomen Yrittäjie’s CEO. Mikael Pentikäinen in the organization’s bulletin.