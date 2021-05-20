Labor market SAK chairman Jarkko Eloranta demands that the position of shop stewards be strengthened

“It is familiar to the world to disrupt and prevent the activities of trade unions. We cannot allow that in Finland, ”says Eloranta.

Employees the elected trustees must also be recognized in those companies that do not belong to the employers’ union, demands the chairman of SAK, the Confederation of Finnish Trade Unions Jarkko Eloranta. He spoke at the organization’s spring council meeting on Thursday.

According to Eloranta, shop stewards should be guaranteed the rights under the collective agreement and the position of shop stewards in the changed labor market situation must be strengthened by legislation.

Eloranta recalled that the right of employees to join a trade union and collectively control their interests is based on international agreements. It is also one of the key principles of Finnish working life.

Employers also benefit from the good operating opportunities and skills of shop stewards.

“Trade unions disrupting and blocking activities is familiar to the world. We cannot allow that in Finland. Ultimately, the rights of the trade union movement, and thus of the employees, must be safeguarded more strongly and more clearly through legislation, ”Eloranta said at a SAK meeting.

In its program, the government has promised to support a system of collective bargaining based on universality.

“Now that employers want to change the working system, the government needs to prepare to change the legislation so that the coverage of collective agreements and thus the level of working conditions can be ensured even in the new situation,” Eloranta said.

According to Eloranta, coordinated labor market solutions have brought stability to the national economy, ensured good productivity and employment development, and solidarity-based earnings development.

“We sign the principles of employment, productivity and earnings development. There is certainly a need to implement these in the forthcoming round of agreements. It’s just very difficult because of the employer’s goals and actions, ”Eloranta said.

The trade union movement managers have already predicted along the autumn and spring that the round of negotiations that will start in the autumn will be tense, when the agreement will be partially decentralized to the workplace level and there will be many more negotiating tables than before.

The background is the announcements by the Forest Industry and the Technology Industry to withdraw from the negotiations of national, union-specific collective agreements.

Eloranta also anticipates problems and even industrial action in the autumn.

“On the employer side goals are marked by contradiction. The aim is to negotiate collective agreements that correspond as far as possible to the situation of individual companies, while at the same time coordinating agreements at the national level. ”

According to Eloranta, the reductions in employment conditions already presented by employers in previous rounds have not been withdrawn.

Proposals to extend working hours, increase employer control and cut costs by undermining employee benefits are likely to be on the agenda in the autumn negotiations, Eloranta estimates.

“Add to this the decentralization of negotiations and the destabilization of the universality of collective agreements, the risk of industrial action increases,” Eloranta said.