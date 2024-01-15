Labor market | SAK and STTK are organizing a demonstration against the government's actions at Senatintor

The demonstration will take place on February 1. Unions decide separately on possible political strikes.

Central wage earners' organizations SAK and STTK organize a demonstration against the government's weakening of working life and cuts to social security.

The demonstration will take place on Thursday, February 1 at Helsinki's Senate Square from 12:00 to 14:00.

SAK and STTK say in the press release that they are calling Stop now! – to the demonstration, all citizens and non-governmental organizations concerned about the government's policy.

Akava, the university-educated of the three wage earners' central organizations, is not involved in organizing the demonstration.

Organizations in the same context did not yet tell about possible political strikes at the same time.

From SAK's communication, Helsingin Sanomat is told that the unions decide in their own administrations about their participation in the demonstration and possible industrial action.

HS has previously said that SAK unions are preparing new strikes for February. Several unions organized a day-long political strike in December.